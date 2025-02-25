Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting both Duma and Mtolo

The ANC has unveiled the KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team (PTT) that will be led by ANC veteran Jeff Radebe as convener and Mike Mabuyakhulu as co-ordinator.

The 67-member task team takes over the running of KZN after a decision by the party's national executive committee (NEC) to reconfigure the leadership of KZN and Gauteng.

The reconfiguration in KZN, which is essentially a disbandment of the provincial executive committee (PEC), was necessitated by the electoral results of the ANC in the province last year. The ANC won only 17.2% of the vote, to take third place. It is now part of a coalition led by the IFP.

Former provincial chair S'boniso Duma has been demoted to second deputy co-ordinator while former provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has been removed from top leadership. He will oversee the policy, monitoring and evaluation subcommittee.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Mtolo would remain in the full employment of the ANC.

“Bheki Mtolo will remain full time in the ANC until the term that was defined at the time when he was elected as the provincial secretary,” said Mbalula.

Outlining the reasons for the disbandment of the PEC, Mbalula said KZN was too important a province for the NEC not to intervene.

“The reconfiguration of the provincial leadership is a decisive intervention to reinforce our structures, renew the movement and consolidate our presence in a province that plays a crucial role in the political and economic trajectory of SA,” said Mbalula.

“These provinces [KZN and Gauteng] not only have the largest populations but also hold significant economic weight, making them critical to the country's development.”

He said the NEC sought to strengthen the two provinces by bringing in experienced leaders who would oversee the renewed commitment to political education, organisational discipline and grassroots mobilisation.

“This approach ensures that the ANC remains the vanguard of progressive change in the province and the country,” said Mbalula.

“After rigorous debate, the NEC resolved that decisive action was imperative and a passive approach was not an approach.”

The KZN task team, Mbalula said, was established as an interim structure to oversee the stabilisation of the organisation, drive political education and drive towards the revitalisation of ANC structures across the province.

“Additionally, the PTT is mandated to revive relations with Amakhosi and faith-based communities, Amabandla, recognising that these institutions played a foundational role in the rebirth and evolution of the ANC,” said Mbalula.

The PTT includes Weziwe Thusi as first deputy provincial convener, Nomusa Dube-Ncube as provincial deputy co-ordinator and Nomagugu Simelane as the provincial fundraiser.

The PTT heads also include:

Nhlakanipho Ntombela, convener of organising campaigns;

Amanda Bani, convener of the department of communication, information and publicity;

Zinhle Cele, overseeing arts and culture;

Mmina Lesoma, gender and equity;

Kwazi Mshengu leads political education;

Jomo Sibiya, local government interventions;

Sibongiseni Dlomo, education and health.

KZN heavyweight Sibusiso Ndebele was appointed convener of international relations.