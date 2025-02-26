'Dismal' Gauteng, KZN hurt ANC in poll, says Mbalula, naming task team

In Gauteng the ANC received 34.5% of the votes — 19 percentage points down on 2019 — and formed a government with the help of smaller parties, excluding the DA.
“The decision to reconfigure Gauteng's leadership was not taken as a punitive measure against the PEC for losing elections. Rather, it is a response to the need to ensure the ANC’s organisational effectiveness in the country’s most populous and economically significant province,” said Mbalula.
“The 41% national vote outcome in the 2024 elections was heavily influenced by results in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, making these two provinces central to the ANC’s overall renewal and recovery strategy. The NEC engaged in extensive deliberations to determine the best course of action, ensuring that the intervention was politically necessary and constitutionally sound.”
Amid rumours of a looming court case challenging the “reconfiguration”, especially of the Gauteng leadership, Mbalula sought to dismiss this claim, arguing that it was in line with the party’s constitution.
It is rumoured that some ANC Gauteng leaders are aggrieved by the decision to curtail their powers and are considering court action. The argument they are said to be considering is that the ANC constitution does not reference “reconfiguration” anywhere in the powers of the national executive committee but that the structure can either suspend or disband any provincial executive committee.
The ANC, therefore, these leaders argue, contravened the constitution by “reconfiguring” the PEC and installing a PTT.
ANC veteran Amos Masondo and Panyaza Lesufi will take over the running of the ANC in Gauteng after the party on Wednesday announced them as the co-conveners of the newly appointed provincial task team.
The duo will be supported by:
This comes after the ANC decided to “reconfigure” the leadership of ANC in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, installing task teams. Though the ANC has not termed it as such, the installation of task teams in both provinces essentially means they have been disbanded.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday announced the 67-member provincial task team in Midrand that has seen the demotion of provincial secretary TK Nciza, who is now an additional member of the task team responsible for monitoring and evaluation.
Former spokesperson Lesego Makhubela has been replaced by Mzi Khumalo, who now becomes an ex officio member of the working committee of the task team.
Mbalula said the ANC’s poor showing at the May national and provincial elections was mostly influenced by the dismal performances of Gauteng and KZN. In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC won only 17.2% of the vote to take third place. It is now part of a coalition in that province led by the IFP.
But Mbalula sought to dismiss this argument on Wednesday.
“The reconfiguration process is not a departure from the ANC constitution but is in fact aligned with its provisions,” he said.
“The NEC has acted within the framework of rule 12.2.2, 12.2.3 and 12.2.4 of the ANC constitution, which mandates the NEC to ensure the effective functioning of ANC structures.”
Mbalula said it was necessary to tamper with the leadership of the two provinces ahead of the local government elections planned for 2026.
“Preparations for the 2026 elections will be a key focus, with the objective of reclaiming lost ground and ensuring the ANC remains at the centre of governance in the province. The NEC has resolved that the provincial task team (PTT) will oversee these objectives and work towards stabilising the organisation and preparing it for future electoral contests.
“The leadership collective being put in place will integrate the current PEC into an interim structure, reinforced with former leaders and veterans, to provide guidance and ensure continuity. This intervention seeks to strengthen the ANC’s capacity in the province and deepen its connection with communities and key sectors of society.”
