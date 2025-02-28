Politics

Councillor in hot water over ‘racial profiling’ remarks

Vusumzi Tutu to appear before ethics committee after referring to acting CFO Pillay as ‘a Gupta’

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 28 February 2025

A Buffalo City Metro councillor is in hot water and will soon be hauled before the council’s ethics committee after being accused of racial profiling and discrimination against a senior metro official...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini officially opens the KZN Legislature
President Ramaphosa addresses Basic Education Sector Lekgotla