TimesLIVE
'The work was too much': Groenewald steps down as FF Plus leader
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Correctional services minister and former leader of the FF Plus Pieter Groenewald has opened up about his decision to step down as party leader.
He was replaced by Corné Mulder last week.
In an interview with eNCA, Groenewald cited two main reasons for his resignation. He said his work as a minister and leader of the party was overwhelming and he saw the need to make way for younger leaders.
“When I looked at what I had to do as a minister and as the leader of FF Plus, the work is just too much,” he said.
“In 2026 we have local government elections and I know from previous experience the elections at the local government level take more time compared with the national and provincial levels.
“The second reason is we must make space for the young, upcoming generation of leaders in the FF Plus and that materialised. If you look at the statistics from the electoral commission of last year's elections, 42% of registered voters were between the ages of 18 and 39.”
FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow
He said he would continue as minister of correctional services.
“I also informed President Cyril Ramaphosa beforehand and he said he wants me to continue as minister because it's his prerogative.”
Groenewald, who had led the FF Plus since 2016, said his party was understanding of his choice to prioritise his ministerial duties: “They were OK and they encouraged me to continue so I can give full attention to correctional services.”
Groenewald also addressed pressing issues affecting correctional facilities. He highlighted the challenges of food shortages and overcrowding.
“Our prisons are overcrowded. We have 108,000 beds and almost 104,000 sentenced prisoners in our facilities, so there are enough beds for sentenced prisoners. The problem comes with the remanded detainees awaiting trial — they number about 60,000 and that remains our issue.”
He said there are 25,000 foreigners in South African prisons who contribute to overcrowding. He proposed deporting these individuals back to their countries of origin as a solution to alleviate overcrowding.
“This situation is costing taxpayers a huge amount of money. We must ensure we send these prisoners back to their countries of origin. If we do that, we can save R4bn annually — but I need permission from the international relations and justice departments.
“The moment a foreigner is arrested, they must be taken back to their country of origin. Why must our taxpayers pay for foreigners who have committed crime in South Africa?”
TimesLIVE
