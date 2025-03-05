The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Dr WB Rubusana Region has accused ANC regional chair Princess Faku of fuelling division within the party and its leagues.
Youth league accuses ANC chair Faku of fuelling divisions
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Dr WB Rubusana Region has accused ANC regional chair Princess Faku of fuelling division within the party and its leagues.
This comes after the youth league’s regional executive committee meeting on Saturday, where the state of branches, zonal structures and service delivery matters across the Buffalo City Metro were discussed.
Regional secretary Khonaye Tilongo said Faku, also the Buffalo City mayor, had been praising and working with suspended league members who claimed to be ANCYL leaders without being elected.
“Faku’s behaviour resembles that of a constitutional delinquent,” Tilongo said.
The youth league has also expressed concern over the alleged misuse of state resources, particularly during a Mayoral Imbizo held at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.
Tilongo said the event was used to fuel factionalism instead of addressing service delivery issues.
“The purpose of a Mayoral Imbizo is to present the municipal service delivery report and engage with the community, not to advance personal interests,” Tilongo said.
The youth league has also called for accountability from municipal manager Mxolisi Yawa and demanded that he address the municipality’s internal squabbles, including the reports about the city having two CFOs.
The league expressed concern over BCM’s qualified audit opinion, with irregular expenditure exceeding R1.71bn.
“We are not surprised by the auditor-general’s findings,” Tilongo said.
“This is a result of lack of oversight and internal control deficiencies.”
The youth league has reiterated its commitment to advancing economic freedom and addressing the struggles of the youth in Buffalo City.
“We will continue to fight for the rights of our people and hold leaders accountable for their actions,” Tilongo said.
Attempts to obtain comment from Faku were unsuccessful by the time of publication.
