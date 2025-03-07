Politics

Residents obtain protection order against BCM councillor

Three Nompumelelo residents claim Mcwabeni said disparaging things about them on WhatsApp

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 07 March 2025

A Buffalo City Metro ward councillor responsible for Nompumelelo in Beacon Bay, and other areas, is in hot water after three residents obtained a protection order against him following a disagreement about the township’s crime forum...

