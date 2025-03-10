Politics

WATCH | Parliament’s finance cluster briefs media

By TimesLIVE - 10 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Parliament's finance cluster is on Monday briefing the media on its oversight and accountability role in ensuring the budget serves the needs of all South Africans.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

IEC's E-Voting conference
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing