Politics

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A

By TimesLIVE - 11 March 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday appearing before the National Assembly to respond to questions by MPs.

Ramaphosa is expected to be quizzed on government’s efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa’s approach to international relations.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY, 11 March 2025
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith