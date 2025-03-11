President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday appearing before the National Assembly to respond to questions by MPs.
Ramaphosa is expected to be quizzed on government’s efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa’s approach to international relations.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday appearing before the National Assembly to respond to questions by MPs.
Ramaphosa is expected to be quizzed on government’s efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa’s approach to international relations.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos