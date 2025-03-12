Politics

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase

Grant recipients and taxpayers bear the brunt of smaller VAT hike

Premium
12 March 2025
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

The Treasury has compromised on its proposed two percentage point VAT increase by opting for a half a percentage point hike in each of the next two years...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Budget Speech 2025
14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly - English