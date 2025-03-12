Sars to get R7.5bn over the next three years
Tax boss Edward Kieswetter wins battle for extra funds needed to operationalise revenue systems
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has increased the size of Sars’ budget by R4-billion after three meetings he had with revenue commissioner Edward Kieswetter, bringing the total over the next three years to R7.5bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.