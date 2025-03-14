Politics

WATCH | Godongwana appears before parliament

By TimesLIVE - 14 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Friday appearing before parliamentary committees responsible for finance.

MPs will quiz the minister on the 2025 budget he tabled on Wednesday.

