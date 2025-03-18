'While others talk, we take action': ActionSA revives DA's Cut Cabinet Perks Bill

ActionSA has reintroduced the Cut Cabinet Perks Bill to parliament to put an end to the multibillion “bloated cabinet” lifestyles.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
ActionSA has reintroduced the Cut Cabinet Perks Bill to parliament to put an end to the multibillion “bloated cabinet” lifestyles.
The bill, which was originally introduced by the DA's Leon Schreiber in 2023 but lapsed after the party joined the government of national unity (GNU), aims to reduce ministerial allowances, housing perks, travel expenses and VIP protection.
“ActionSA has taken decisive action by reintroducing it, reaffirming our commitment to cutting government waste. While others talk, we take action,” MP Alan Beesley said.
The bill was reintroduced to address “government wastage” amid South Africa's budget constraints after finance minister Enoch Godongwana proposed a one percentage point VAT increase over two years.
The bill proposes an end to the president's unilateral authority to amend the ministerial handbook without oversight and compels the president to seek approval before making changes.
“These reforms will prevent the abuse of public funds through unchecked extravagant perks and ensure any changes to ministerial benefits are transparent and justified.
“We welcome the support already expressed by other parties that have joined our call to cut the fat. This bill will be the first initiative to make that a reality as we fast-track the introduction of our constitutional amendment, which will see the abolition of the useless and wasteful deputy minister’s position.”
Schreiber has welcomed the bill but accused ActionSA of “copying and pasting” his original bill and introducing it as their own.
“It is heartwarming to see ActionSA supports the legacy I left in my previous role as DA shadow minister for public service and administration,” Schreiber said on X.
“ActionSA’s admiration for the DA’s work runs so deep they have now copied and pasted my 2023 Cut Cabinet Perks Bill and reintroduced it as their own. However, I may be prepared to forego the R12.5m ActionSA ordinarily pays for others to do their writing for them, on the strict condition that they may not change a single word of the legislation I wrote.”
ActionSA MP Athol Trollip questioned why the DA didn't revive the bill while in the GNU.
“I wonder why you're so tickled by the thought of us revitalising the debate on the wasteful ministerial handbook. Does it have anything to do with the perks you now enjoy, which you once condemned?”
