Politics

IN PICS | Zuma-Sambudla's terrorism trial set for November

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 20 March 2025
MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared for a pretrial hearing at the high court in Durban on Thursday, accused of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest.
MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared for a pretrial hearing at the high court in Durban on Thursday, accused of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Senior MK Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla made a fleeting appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, sitting at the Durban magistrate's court, on Thursday when a date was set for her terrorism trial.

Zuma-Sambudla, 42, daughter of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.

She handed herself over at the Durban Central police station in January, where she was arrested and processed. She was released on warning.

The matter was adjourned to August 14 after senior prosecutor Yuri Gangai told judge Sharmaine Balton the state and the defence had consulted and set a trial date for November 10 to 28.

On Thursday defence counsel advocate Dali Mpofu said they had received the police docket from the state. 

Advocate Dali Mpofu arrives at the Durban magistrate's court to represent MKP MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who faces charges of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest.
Advocate Dali Mpofu arrives at the Durban magistrate's court to represent MKP MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who faces charges of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Moments after the court sitting was adjourned, supporters broke into song, singing struggle songs.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the defence had not yet submitted their representation for the state to drop its case to escalate the matter to the national director of public prosecutions' (NDPP) office.

“If they do so ... the NDPP will consider, based on what she has before her. She will also have to get a report from the director of public prosecutions,” said Mhaga.

He said in terms of the NPA Act, the NDPP can only review a decision on whether to prosecute after consulting the relevant parties.

“Having examined what is presented, she [NDPP Shamila Batohi] has to make an independent decision after reviewing what the defence has presented and the state.”

MKP members Visvin Reddy and Nathi Nhleko attended the court appearance of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the Durban magistrate's court. Zuma-Sambudla was charged with inciting violence during the unrest in July 2021.
MKP members Visvin Reddy and Nathi Nhleko attended the court appearance of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the Durban magistrate's court. Zuma-Sambudla was charged with inciting violence during the unrest in July 2021.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The state is ready to proceed with the trial, said Mhaga.

“We disclosed the contents of the police docket in order for the [defence] to prepare for trial.”

The hurdle now lay with the issue of representation, he said.

“Hopefully by August 14 it will be on the roll, so we hope there will not be an interlocutory application which will frustrate the progression to finality.”

Outside court, senior MK Party member Nkosinathi Nhleko was adamant the matter will not go to trial.

“It will fizzle out. Why do you waste so much time and resources?” he asked.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy launches the 2025 Easter Road Safety campaign