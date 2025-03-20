Briefing the media on Thursday, Magwenya emphasised that foreign policy is the responsibility of President Cyril Ramaphosa and will seek assistance only when necessary.
No need to overhaul foreign policy despite what DA says: Presidency
'Bumpy patch with one country' doesn't mean change is necessary
Journalist
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has dismissed the DA's call for an overhaul of South Africa's foreign policies among GNU partners.
This comes as tensions between South Africa and the US escalate former US ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled after making remarks about US President Donald Trump's administration promoting supremacism.
The DA had requested a formal review of foreign policies, including the appointment of ambassadors at cabinet level, arguing that the ANC could not make foreign policy decisions without consulting its partners in the GNU, as the ANC no longer has an outright majority.
“In light of the critical need to grow our economy and create jobs, South Africa’s foreign policy must now be driven by an unwavering commitment to our country’s domestic growth, rather than being dictated by the ANC’s historical and fraternal allegiances,” DA MP Emma Powell said.
“Under the GNU, South Africa’s embassies across the world must now be staffed by suitably qualified and appropriately trained professionals, capable of appropriately and impartially representing our miracle democracy.”
