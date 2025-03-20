“It's not a process the president wants to rush. It a process he wants to apply his mind to against the prevailing conditions as well as the opportunity we see further down the line for an improved relationship with the Trump administration.”
Magwenya said Ramaphosa had not yet been informed of former US ambassador Reuben Brigety's successor, adding the US government was not obligated to formally communicate with Pretoria on the process.
The ANC is expected to hold a rally in Cape Town to welcome back Rasool, but Ramaphosa is expected to engage the party “with respect to envisaged conduct during any form of rally” for Rasool's arrival, Magwenya said.
“What we would not like to see is further inflaming the situation and creating more difficulties around what is already a challenging situation.”
Ramaphosa was expecting a report from Rasool on his time in the US leading up to his expulsion, he said.
Ramaphosa will host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 24, where Pretoria will offer support and willingness to facilitate peace talks as well as cementing bilateral relations beyond the war. Magwenya said there were some alignments between Pretoria and Washington DC on the Russia/Ukraine war.
“In principle, we are in agreement with Trump on the need to expeditiously get a peace process ... In a way, we are pleased that there is a process that seeks to bring those parties together.”
South Africa is not adopting a “fighting” posture against the US, he said, adding its posture was one of respect.
Ramaphosa in no rush to appoint ambassador to US, says Magwenya
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
President Cyril Ramaphosa will not rush to appoint a replacement for expelled ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool despite lobbying by some stakeholders, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists on Thursday.
Magwenya said despite Rasool's expulsion, Pretoria could still engage Washington. US secretary of state Marco Rubio sent a formal note to the South African government expelling Rasool from the US because of his views about the Donald Trump administration.
Ramaphosa was inundated by messages from people volunteering themselves or making suggestions of individuals he should consider for the post in Washington DC, Magwenya said.
Recent reports indicated some stakeholders are lobbying for deputy justice and constitutional development minister Andries Nel to replace Rasool.
“The president is going to take his time. The absence of an ambassador in Washington DC does not mean an absence of engagements with the Trump administration. Equally, in South Africa the US has not appointed an ambassador yet, but we have been able at various levels of government to continue to have engagements with diplomats from the US embassy,” he said.
The government will continue to engage the Trump administration without an ambassador, Magwenya added.
Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion from US regrettable: Cyril Ramaphosa
