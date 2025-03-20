Courtesy of SABC News
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Thursday hosting a media briefing to provide an update on the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme and address recent developments of interest.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Magwenya provides update on Ramaphosa's programme
Courtesy of SABC News
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Thursday hosting a media briefing to provide an update on the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme and address recent developments of interest.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos