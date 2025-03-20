Politics

WATCH | Magwenya provides update on Ramaphosa's programme

By TimesLIVE - 20 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Thursday hosting a media briefing to provide an update on the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme and address recent developments of interest.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Man guilty of stealing $6 million golden toilet | REUTERS
Minister of Water and Sanitation to hosts the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit ...