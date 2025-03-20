Courtesy of SABC News
Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina is on Thursday hosting the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit preparatory meeting.
This meeting is a critical step towards the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, scheduled for August in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Majodina hosts AU-AIP Water Investment Summit meeting
Courtesy of SABC News
Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina is on Thursday hosting the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit preparatory meeting.
This meeting is a critical step towards the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, scheduled for August in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos