WATCH | Majodina hosts AU-AIP Water Investment Summit meeting

By TimesLIVE - 20 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina is on Thursday hosting the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit preparatory meeting.

This meeting is a critical step towards the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, scheduled for August in Cape Town.

