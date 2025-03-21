Politics

WATCH | Deputy president Paul Mashatile leads national commemoration of Human Rights Day

By TimesLIVE - 21 March 2025

Deputy president Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemoration event in Kariega, Eastern Cape, on Friday.

The events this year are being held under the theme “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”.

TimesLIVE (video courtesy of SABC News)

