ATM leader calls for probe into sexual grooming allegations at university

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has called for an immediate investigation into allegations of sexual grooming at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein.

The allegations surround campus radio station manager Laila Nnyane, 40, who admitted to engaging in relationships with young people, including a 17-year-old, during a recent podcast episode.

“With the work that I do, I'm surrounded by talent and people,” Nnyane said. “When I approached them, it was for that; I wanted to help them with their talent and manage them. She (influencer Angela) decided that she wanted to date me. I wanted to help her with her social media career, and I wanted to make a new friend. If it were up to me, I would not have dated them.”

Zungula raised concerns about potential predatory and exploitive behaviour towards young people.

“Grooming, where an adult establishes emotional connections with minors to exploit them, is widely condemned and is a violation of both moral and legal principles,” Zungula said. “The admission made during the podcast raises concerns about potential violations of the law, particularly when influence and mentorship roles are involved, as they may compromise a minor's ability to provide free and informed consent.”