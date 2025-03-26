EC BUDGET 2025 | Film industry to get R70m boost
Movie productions have enormous potential to catalyse growth, create jobs in province, finance MEC says in 2025 budget speech
To boost the Eastern Cape’s burgeoning film industry, the provincial government is to allocate funding of almost R70m for skills development in the sector over the next three years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.