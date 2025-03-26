ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the SACP's decision to contest elections independently raises “big” questions about the continuity of its alliance.
Speaking at the Democratic Nursing Association of South Africa's national congress on Wednesday, Mbalula insisted its alliance members were committed to strengthening unity and cohesion.
The national democratic revolution (NDR) had brought to the fore contradictions in the alliance and society.
“Like any living organism, our alliance is dynamic, constituted by four independent allies. Though we share common perspectives on the NDR, which unite us, we will always have differences and tactics. However, we are all committed to the unity and cohesion of the alliance.
“We are engaged in deliberations aimed at strengthening the alliance, which include discussions on the reconfiguration of the alliance and to seek the most optimal way to ensure the effectiveness of the alliance on the political programmes of the movement.”
The ANC has been trying to convince the SACP to reverse its decision to contest the local government elections in 2026. The decision by the SACP came after talks of a reconfiguration fell on deaf ears, with the SACP and trade union federation Cosatu calling for equal status.
SACP's decision to contest elections raises questions over reconfiguration: Mbalula
Digital Politics Editor
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day
In a special congress in December, the SACP raised frustration over its waning influence in government policy and called out the ANC for failing to select its candidates for positions in local government.
ANC leaders have questioned how SACP members will be able to enjoy deployments in government under the ANC should they choose to contest elections.
The ANC constitution states that standing in an election for local, provincial or national government or acting as the election agent or canvasser for a person standing in such an election for any political party — and in opposition to a candidate endorsed by the ANC national executive committee or provincial executive committees — constitutes an act of misconduct for which disciplinary proceedings may be instituted.
Mbalula pointed to the contrast in the positions of Cosatu and the SACP, saying while not all members of Cosatu were ANC members, this was not the case with the SACP whose members are also ANC card-carrying members. He said the alliance was bonded by the NDR.
The NDR was primarily about the recognition of the need to transform society from “the undesirable state to the desirable state”. Mbalula said serious questions must be asked about the alliance.
“The fundamental question that must be answered by revolutionaries in South Africa [is] to what extent will that have an impact on our alliance and its implications if it were to evolve. Will it strengthen our alliance, will it weaken it? Without debating the necessity to reconfiguration?
“Because the reconfiguration itself will mean many things, but one thing [is] for sure, it means there must be acceptance of strengthening, working together in various aspects of the revolution of this alliance.”
Mbalula said should the alliance reach an agreement on a reconfiguration, it must also respond to the SACP’s decision to stand on its own during elections.
“These are hard questions that must be answered, not emotionally. We had good discussions with the SACP. We are going to a discussion this weekend, as the ANC and the SACP have accepted the mandate the ANC got from its congress to discuss reconfiguration and referring it to the national executive committee,” Mbalula said.
TimesLIVE
