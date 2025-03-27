Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday addressing the national water and sanitation indaba in Midrand, Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses national water and sanitation indaba
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday addressing the national water and sanitation indaba in Midrand, Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos