LISTEN | DA blasts ‘Kill the Boer’ ruling, FF+ says white South Africans buried apartheid hatchet long ago

The DA has condemned the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss AfriForum’s bid to have the apartheid-era song Kill the Boer declared hate speech, warning the ruling risks deepening societal divisions.
On Thursday, the court denied AfriForum leave to appeal against the 2022 Equality Court ruling which found the song does not constitute hate speech and is protected under freedom of expression. The DA, however, argued the legal decision does not erase the song’s “harmful” impact.
“The inflammatory ‘Kill the Boer’ chant has no place in our society, regardless of any legal ruling on its constitutionality,” the party said.
“That the song continues to be sung by [EFF leader] Julius Malema and other political figures is deeply troubling and unacceptable.”
Listen to DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp:
The DA contends the song, often chanted at political rallies, incites violence rather than serving as a historical relic.
“‘Kill the Boer, kill the farmer’ goes beyond mere words. It incites violence, stokes hatred and deepens divisions in society.
“We should be working towards unity and healing and songs such as this only serve to deepen the rifts in our country.”
The party also pointed out potential international ramifications of the ruling, saying South Africa’s global standing is affected by divisive rhetoric.
“This type of language is not only damaging on a local level, it also has international repercussions. South Africa's reputation on the global stage is at risk when such hatred is openly condoned, making our country more vulnerable to external scrutiny.”
The FF Plus also rebuked the ruling, saying it validates hate speech against a minority group. The party said the lyrics, historically associated with militant struggle, are inappropriate in a democracy striving for reconciliation.
“The white people of South Africa buried the apartheid hatchet more than 30 years ago and reached out to their fellow countrymen, hoping to build a prosperous country in the spirit of forgiveness,” it said.
However, the Constitutional Court confirmed there is no forgiveness to speak of, said FF Plus MP Corné Mulder.
The party maintained the song will “always amount to hate speech” and vowed to continue raising awareness about the issue on an international scale.
The EFF celebrated the ruling, calling AfriForum’s case a “frivolous and cynical attempt to weaponise the legal system to distort history and silence black resistance”.
Malema, who has repeatedly sung the song at rallies, argued Kill the Boer is a liberation struggle song with historical significance, not a call to violence. The party accused AfriForum of “pushing the false narrative of white victimhood”.
The DA urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a stand against the song’s use despite the legal ruling.
“Political leaders have a responsibility to foster peace and unity, not to incite violence or deepen social unrest,” it said.
“President Ramaphosa also has a responsibility to condemn the singing of this song and not deflect or minimise the issue.”
