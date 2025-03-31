Politics

Scopa sinks BCMDA’s plan for Water World

It would be a ‘miscarriage of justice’ to rope in private investor to complete and run abandoned facility, parliament’s finance watchdog says

Premium
By ASANDA NINI and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 31 March 2025

The Buffalo City Metro Development Agency’s plan to rope in a private investor to help finish building and eventually operate the multimillion-rand Water World Fun Park project has been shot down by parliament...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

George Old Car Show 2025
Omoda & Jaecoo hybrid roadtrip