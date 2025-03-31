Scopa sinks BCMDA’s plan for Water World
It would be a ‘miscarriage of justice’ to rope in private investor to complete and run abandoned facility, parliament’s finance watchdog says
The Buffalo City Metro Development Agency’s plan to rope in a private investor to help finish building and eventually operate the multimillion-rand Water World Fun Park project has been shot down by parliament...
