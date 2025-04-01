In the Midland region, Mdantsane zones 1-8 have seen water restored, but zones 12-18 remain without water.
Areas such as Unit P, Fort Jackson and Potsdam are also still without persistent water flow.
Bhisho, Ilitha and Phakamisa in the inland region are receiving water, but areas such as Ndevana and Zwelitsha remain affected.
Western coastal areas, including Tsholomnqa, Ncera and Kidds Beach, have yet to receive water.
Ngwenya apologised to all affected residents.
The situation appears to have been made worse by a strike at Amatola Water, prompted by a litany of grievances including intimidation allegations.
In a bid to end the strike, an emergency meeting with stakeholders was convened on Sunday.
In a joint statement on Monday, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane urged employees to return to work, insisting that water services are essential.
Legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza promised to comment later on Tuesday.
Daily Dispatch
Bhisho legislature left high and dry after water outages
Image: X
The Eastern Cape legislature in Bhisho has been forced to shut down due to a crippling water shortage, with staff working from home as the crisis deepens.
On Tuesday, DA MPL and Buffalo City constituency leader Leander Kruger slammed the provincial government, saying its inability to provide water to its own seat of power was a “damning indictment” of its failure to meet basic needs.
Kruger said residents in western and inland areas had been without water for more than a month, with areas such as Bhisho, Kaysers Beach and Kidds Beach severely affected.
He raised the issue in the legislature in February and wrote to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, proposing a joint oversight visit to assess the situation.
Kruger expressed his frustration with the provincial government.
“The continued neglect of this crisis violates residents’ constitutional right to clean water,” he said.
“If the MEC and municipality fail to act, the DA will escalate this matter to the South African Human Rights Commission.
“The people of Buffalo City deserve better. They deserve a province that puts them first and creates opportunities for dignity, not despair.”
Burning anger over water outages
Kruger also raised concerns about the provincial government’s response to the crisis, saying it had failed to provide adequate support to affected residents.
“The provincial government’s inability to provide water to its own seat of power is a clear indication of its failure to prioritise the needs of its residents.
“The DA demands that the provincial government takes immediate action to address this crisis,” Kruger said.
The Buffalo City Metro on Monday warned residents to use water sparingly due to critically low reservoir levels.
Some water plants are now operational, but reservoir levels remain critically low.
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said: “Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid excessive water usage until further notice.”
The metro is working with the Amatola Water Board to provide water tankers, but residents are cautioned that delivery may be delayed due to the vastness of the affected areas.
Fed-up Kidds Beach residents demand to meet city manager
In the Midland region, Mdantsane zones 1-8 have seen water restored, but zones 12-18 remain without water.
Areas such as Unit P, Fort Jackson and Potsdam are also still without persistent water flow.
Bhisho, Ilitha and Phakamisa in the inland region are receiving water, but areas such as Ndevana and Zwelitsha remain affected.
Western coastal areas, including Tsholomnqa, Ncera and Kidds Beach, have yet to receive water.
Ngwenya apologised to all affected residents.
The situation appears to have been made worse by a strike at Amatola Water, prompted by a litany of grievances including intimidation allegations.
In a bid to end the strike, an emergency meeting with stakeholders was convened on Sunday.
In a joint statement on Monday, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane urged employees to return to work, insisting that water services are essential.
Legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza promised to comment later on Tuesday.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos