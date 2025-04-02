Public protector probes KSD mayor
Nelani is alleged to have used public funds to attend ANC event in Durban
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is investigating KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani over an amount of nearly R200,000 he allegedly used to attend the ANC election campaign launch in Durban in 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.