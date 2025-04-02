Many will watch with bated breath as parliament committees in finance vote for the contentious budget, which was tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | MPs debate Enoch Godongwana's budget
Many will watch with bated breath as parliament committees in finance vote for the contentious budget, which was tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos