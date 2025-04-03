Politics

POLL | Should Ramaphosa fire DA ministers after party's vote against budget?

By TimesLIVE - 03 April 2025
DA leader John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa are meeting to discuss the VAT debacle. File photo.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS

The DA has taken a firm stand against the 2025/2026 Budget Fiscal Framework, filing court papers to challenge parliament’s passing of the controversial budget.

This move has raised questions about the future of the government of national unity (GNU) and whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should take action against DA ministers in his cabinet.

On Wednesday parliament passed the budget with 194 votes in favour and 182 against. The DA, as one of the parties in the GNU, voted against the budget, leading to speculation about a potential political fallout.

Some argue that the DA’s opposition signals growing divisions within the unity government and that Ramaphosa should consider removing DA ministers to reinforce government cohesion.

Should President Ramaphosa fire the DA ministers, or is this simply a political manoeuvre that could be addressed differently?

