Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has cleared Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane of allegations that he improperly benefited from a R20m donation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to refurbish Bulembu Airport outside Qonce.
The investigation was launched after complaints from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula in 2023.
The report found that the provincial transport department received a donation in kind for repairs at the airport, which was declared in the department's audited financial statements.
There was no evidence to support the claim that Mabuyane accepted the R20m donation.
“The allegation that Mabuyane accepted a donation of R20m from the UAE government to refurbish Bulembu Airport, in contravention of the applicable prescripts, is not substantiated,” the report said.
“The public protector could not find evidence that Mr Mabuyane and/or the EC Provincial Government accepted funds from the UAE and failed to deposit same into the EC Provincial Government Revenue Fund in terms of Regulation 21.2.2 of the Treasury Regulations.”
Zungula had also raised concerns about former home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to declare the airport a port of entry and exit for top UAE leaders.
The UAE's most senior officials, including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, touched down at the irport with an entourage of about 50 people, amid controversy over the legitimacy of the airport's designation and the visit itself.
The probe found that there was nothing untoward about their landing, saying it was in line with laws and regulations.
“The evidence indicates that the goods that were brought by Mr Al Nahyan and his entourage at Bulembu Airport, which included consumables, vehicles, gym equipment, and helicopters, were declared, inspected, and cleared in accordance with sections 4 and 15(1) of the Customs and Excise Act,” the report said.
Mabuyane cleared of wrongdoing in UAE donation probe
