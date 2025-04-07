Metro corruption reports to finally be tabled
Delayed probe into Mdantsane ‘Money Pool’ set to be made public at special council meeting
Three graft reports, including two relating to the controversial and stalled multimillion rand Mdantsane swimming pool upgrade project, will finally see the light of day, as they will come under Buffalo City Metro council scrutiny this week, city authorities confirmed on Friday...
