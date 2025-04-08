Politics

WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula briefs media on NWC meeting outcomes

By TimesLIVE - 08 April 2025

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is hosting a media briefing where he is giving an update on the outcomes of the party's national working committee meeting.

Mbalula is expected to discuss the ANC's position with government of national unity partner the DA after the passing of the budget, which the DA voted against.

