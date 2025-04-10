ANC welcomes reopening of inquests into deaths of Luthuli and Mxenge

The National Prosecuting Authority will be presenting courts two reopened inquests into the deaths of ANC leader Chief Albert Luthuli and human rights lawyer Griffiths Mxenge that will begin in two courtrooms in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

“The purpose of inquests is to determine how a person died and if anyone should be held responsible for their death,” said NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

In May last year, then justice minister Ronald Lamola accepted and acted on recommendations from the NPA to reopen inquests into the deaths of Luthuli, Mxenge and civic leader Booi Mantyi.

Luthuli, a renowned anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on July 21 1967. Official reports stated he was hit by a train near Gledthrow station.

The Luthuli Foundation said: “Nobody believes that story, even today.”

An inquest was held in 1967 and found the cause of death was a fractured skull. The inquest said the “evidence did not disclose any criminal culpability on the part of South African Railways and anyone else”.