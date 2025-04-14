Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has been named as special envoy, not ambassador, to the US by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance SA's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” the Presidency said.
This comes after the March expulsion of SA's ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool following his public criticism of US President Donald Trump and his administration.
“For decades, SA and the US have maintained a historical and strategic relationship. In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining the relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples,” Ramaphosa said.
Mcebisi Jonas dispatched to US hot seat
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Eastern Cape-born Jonas helped launch the United Democratic Front in the province before going into exile abroad. He served the ANC in provincial roles and as a member of parliament on his return before joining the Treasury. He famously told the state capture inquiry that he turned down an offer of R600m to help redirect funds from government departments and state-owned enterprises to the Gupta network.
Jonas served as one of Ramaphosa's four presidential investment envoys appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment in SA.
“The appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing SA’s national and economic interests,” Ramaphosa said.
The Presidency said Jonas would retain his position as independent non-executive chair of the MTN Group.
