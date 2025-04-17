Grandson hints at international involvement in Albert Luthuli’s death

The grandson of late ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli has hinted the family believes the apartheid government may have colluded with an international partner in planning Luthuli’s murder.

Shortly after he testified at his grandfather’s inquest in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, Albert Mthunzi Luthuli, 58, said: “One of the famous international countries had too much interest in South Africa at the time. As a family we believe that country had an influence even though it may not have participated in the actual execution of murder.”

The apartheid government claimed Luthuli was hit by a goods train at Gledhow station on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal in 1967.

Mthunzi said his grandfather’s anti-apartheid activities made him a target internationally, which invited enemies of him and his cause in outside countries to take an interest.

“International countries that were supporting the apartheid government were against forces who were fighting for liberation, and him receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway drew international eyes, including those of enemies,” he said.