Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi strongly condemned Shivambu’s conduct, describing his association with the disgraced pastor as “a blatant act of disrespect towards South Africa's legal system”.
She cautioned that such behaviour by a political leader undermined the credibility of the judiciary and diminished the gravity of the charges against Bushiri, “sending a dangerous message to the public and to victims of crime”.
“Shivambu’s actions erode public trust in the justice system and embolden those who believe they can escape accountability,” Kubayi said.
“No-one, regardless of status or position, is above the law. Political leaders have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law, not fraternise with fugitives.”
The MK Party added its voice to those condemning Shivambu, stating the visit had been carried out in his personal and private capacity without the mandate or knowledge of the party.
The visit had not been “sanctioned, endorsed or authorised” by the party’s leadership or any other senior structure.
“Our values are rooted in integrity, justice and accountability, and we reject any actions that compromise the reputation and ethical standing of our movement.”
The party said it remained firmly opposed to associating with individuals who were fugitives from justice.
TimesLIVE
Shivambu's 'unauthorised' visit to fugitive pastor Bushiri draws high-level condemnation
Shivambu criticised for 'fawning' Easter visit to Malawian fugitive and rape-accused Shepherd Bushiri
Senior journalist
Image: Shepherd Bushiri on X
An Easter visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi by MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has drawn high-level condemnation — including from his own party.
Shivambu made the controversial visit on Easter Friday, after which he publicly expressed his gratitude by posting on X: “Thank you, my brother, Prophet Bushiri, for hosting us and for the kind words. The government-scale amount of work you do to economically, educationally, socially and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled — both now and historically.”
He also expressed his appreciation to Bushiri for “the many impactful programmes you fund on the ground”.
Bushiri was equally vocal about the visit, saying he was thrilled to have met Shivambu and described their visit as “a blessing”. He posted on social media: “And, bonus fact: after our chat, he even stopped by our church for a prayer session. I guess you could say he wanted to 'pray away' any political stress or ensure his prayers were 'politically correct'.”
Bushiri also posted a video of the visit, along with his introduction of Shivambu to his church.
'He was caged like an animal': Bushiri supports Omotoso after acquittal
Bushiri is a Malawian-born preacher and self-proclaimed prophet who has had a significant and controversial presence in South Africa. He moved to Pretoria in 2015 to lead the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, which had established branches in the country by that time .
His ministry attracted large followings, often filling stadiums, and he claimed to perform miracles, including healing the sick and walking on air. On top of this he founded Shepherd Bushiri Investments, a company with interests in various sectors such as oil, mining, real estate and hospitality.
In 2016 he and his wife Mary applied for permanent residence permits.
In February 2019 the couple were arrested on several charges including fraud and money laundering. After they were granted bail in November 2020 they fled the country and returned to Malawi.
Last month Malawi's Chief Resident Magistrate Court granted South Africa's request to extradite the Bushiris to face charges including rape, fraud and violations of various South African laws. The couple has indicated their intention to appeal against the ruling.
The ministry of justice and constitutional development criticised the MK Party for Shivambu's visit to Bushiri, saying as a political party represented in parliament it had a duty to uphold justice and respect the integrity of South Africa's legal processes.
Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold
Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi strongly condemned Shivambu’s conduct, describing his association with the disgraced pastor as “a blatant act of disrespect towards South Africa's legal system”.
She cautioned that such behaviour by a political leader undermined the credibility of the judiciary and diminished the gravity of the charges against Bushiri, “sending a dangerous message to the public and to victims of crime”.
“Shivambu’s actions erode public trust in the justice system and embolden those who believe they can escape accountability,” Kubayi said.
“No-one, regardless of status or position, is above the law. Political leaders have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law, not fraternise with fugitives.”
The MK Party added its voice to those condemning Shivambu, stating the visit had been carried out in his personal and private capacity without the mandate or knowledge of the party.
The visit had not been “sanctioned, endorsed or authorised” by the party’s leadership or any other senior structure.
“Our values are rooted in integrity, justice and accountability, and we reject any actions that compromise the reputation and ethical standing of our movement.”
The party said it remained firmly opposed to associating with individuals who were fugitives from justice.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos