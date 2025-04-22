Luthuli was killed by apartheid govt because ANC was rising to power

An inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli in the Pietermaritzburg high court was told on Tuesday the leader was killed by the apartheid regime because he was regarded as a threat.

KZN ANC convener Jeff Radebe who took the witness stand said the murder took place because under Luthuli's leadership the ANC had started to become more militant against the apartheid government.

Radede said under his leadership the ANC's military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe and ANCYL were formed.

He said the blueprint of the Freedom Charter was adopted in Kliptown in 1955 while Luthuli was at the helm of the ANC.

“During Luthuli's leadership the defiance campaigns were intensified and as a result the apartheid government regarded our president-general as a danger, so he had to be killed,” said Radebe.

He said despite various banning orders against him including house arrest, Luthuli was able to hold secrets meetings plotting against the apartheid government.

Prosecutor advocate Ncedile Dunywa put it to Radebe his evidence on Luthuli's militancy was in contrast to the picture created of a man of God who loved peace.

Radebe conceded Luthuli was a man of peace but said his attitude changed because of the approach of the apartheid government.

He said their tactics forced cadres to have two options — to submit or fight against the oppressive regime.

“Cadres like Luthuli chose to fight instead of submitting,” said Radebe.

He said his influence also got international recognition, resulting in him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway in 1961.

“Fellow Nobel Peace Prize recipient Martin Luther King jnr who spoke highly about, and held Luthuli in high regard, was also eventually killed,” said Radebe.

He said the former US president John F. Kennedy who visited Luthuli in Groutville was also assassinated, adding that many people who associated themselves with the ANC leader were killed or imprisoned.

He said because of his influence the apartheid government had no choice but to kill him and cover up his cold-blooded murder as an accident.

“As the ANC we never believed the lies [that] Luthuli was hit by a goods train, and that is why we are here today,” he said.