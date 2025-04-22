Politics

WATCH | DA, EFF challenge VAT increase in Western Cape High Court

By TimesLIVE - 22 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The Western Cape High Court is hearing an application by the DA and EFF against the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase passed by the National Assembly recently.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 22 April 2025
DA, EFF challenge VAT increase in Western Cape High Court