WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

By TimesLIVE - 22 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings into the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

