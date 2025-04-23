IEC gives voters six months to have their say on electronic voting

The electoral commission is rolling out a six-month engagement period to receive views from stakeholders, voters and interest groups on electronic voting.

In March, the commission hosted an international conference to discuss the feasibility of this form of voting in South Africa and launched a discussion document to kick-start the debate on the use of technology in elections.

Electoral commission CEO Sy Mamabolo said the policy discussion document explores the reasons for the possible introduction of e-voting, the relevant constitutional principles and legal framework which must precede it, and the available options, their technologies and the costing options.

The document includes discussions on the relative benefits and challenges of the diverse options, with the South African context in mind, attitudes and concerns of the public and key stakeholders regarding e-voting, opinions and preferences of marginalised groups, including people with disabilities and rural communities, experiences of jurisdictions that have successfully implemented e-voting and those that have stopped using e-voting.

“Public trust is key in the successful adoption of e-voting. It is thus exceedingly important that the process is both accessible and inclusive. Successful e-voting systems require robust, reliable technological infrastructure, including secure servers, stable power sources, and reliable internet connectivity. Implementation of e-voting must help the country transcend some of its institutionalised challenges, for example, the digital divide, low levels of internet penetration in certain social settings, illiteracy and accessibility for people with disabilities,” he said.

Mamabolo added that e-voting must enhance the efficiency of election administration, transparency in elections, trust in electoral outcomes, and improved voter convenience, including the possibility of e-voting contributing to increased participation by certain demographics.

“But in and of itself, e-voting will not impact the turnout of people who have opted out of electoral processes. In other words, people who do not see value in voting will not vote just because there is a new voting platform. A thorough analysis of the total costs associated with e-voting must be undertaken. It must not be accepted as fact that e-voting would reduce the costs of administering elections.”

The CEO announced the deregistration of 53 parties that have missed the expiry date within which to make representations on whether they are still active.

Out of 609 registered political parties on national, provincial and municipal levels, the IEC sent notices to 192 parties notifying them of the intention to cancel their registration. Of those, 132 have petitioned to preserve their registration status, while three have requested the electoral commission to can their membership.

“Registration as a party confers certain benefits. Among those is that the electoral commission is obliged to protect the registered names, logos and abbreviated names of registered political parties.

“There are certain obligations imposed on registered parties. Included in those is that a party that is not represented in a municipal council, provincial legislature, or the National Assembly must indicate to the commission its continued existence. This prescribed indication must be received before the end of January each year.”

Mamabolo announced the IEC has embarked on a campaign to appeal to the younger electorate to register for voting.

Stats SA studies have shown that from 1996 to 2002, the total youth population in South Africa rose from 14.7-million to 21.6-million, which translates to an increase of 6.9-million people.

This means that young people in the age cohort 18 to 34 years old thus constitute a third of the total population of the Republic.

However, the CEO called it concerning that the rate of registration by this demographic has not kept pace with its growth.

“In recognition of the youthful character of the country’s population, the commission persists with civic democracy drives targeting young learners and students across the country. The drive will focus on all university campuses and 180 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and private colleges nationwide, ensuring that young people are not only informed but also actively participate in electoral processes.

“Additionally, the commission is deploying campus-based registration ambassadors to assist students at the various tertiary institutions to register and update their registration details. This is crucial for ensuring that students are correctly registered and can vote at the correct voting station in future elections,” said Mamabolo.