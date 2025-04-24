ANC cadres framed me in the arms deals case, says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has claimed he was being framed with the arms deal case by ANC cadres who are now claiming he was a spy.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters shortly after his fraud and corruption case in relation to the arms deal was adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, Zuma said some former comrades had a long-standing vendetta against him.

Zuma's arms deals case was heard next door to the inquest hearing into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli which attracted a number of high-ranking members.

“Those who hate me now are saying I was an agent on Robben Island spying on other comrades. I have never been a spy — how can I spent 10 years in jail spying on other comrades,” he said.

Zuma said he did not understand how he was linked to the arms deal matter because he was not party to the talks.

“When there was talks regarding the arms deal, I was an economic development MEC here in KwaZulu-Natal and the president was Dr Nelson Mandela and his deputy was Thabo Mbeki. Mandela and Mbeki were the ones who were involved in the talks but when there are allegations that some people have stolen the money, they say it is Zuma and a Durban based-businessman,” he said.