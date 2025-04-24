Politics

WATCH | Political parties brief media on VAT discussion outcomes

By TimesLIVE - 24 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The ANC, IFP, ActionSA, PAC, Rise Mzansi, Bosa, UDM, GOOD, Al Jama'ah and PA are holding a joint media briefing on Thursday on the outcomes of their discussions to resolve the fiscal framework.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Kenya's President Ruto visits China to discuss trade and bolster ties
Gauta BMX hero's welcome at OR Tambo