President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special funeral category 2 for the late SA ambassador to Ivory Coast, Zolani Mtshotshisa, in recognition of his significant contributions to the liberation struggle and his service to a democratic SA.
This was at the request of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
The funeral service was held at the East London City Hall on Friday morning.
In a statement on Thursday, Mabuyane paid tribute to Eastern Cape-born Mtshotshisa.
“We honour his unwavering commitment to freedom, his courage during the struggle and his valuable contributions to a democratic South Africa,” he said.
Mabuyane extended condolences to Mtshotshisa’s family, friends and colleagues.
International relations and cooperation minister Ronald Lamola has expressed his sadness at Mtshotshisa’s passing.
Mtshotshisa died in a hospital in SA.
Lamola said Mtshotshisa was devoted to the maintenance of good political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties between SA and Ivory Coast.
“Mtshotshisa worked tirelessly to promote South Africa’s engagements with Ivory Coast, including facilitating the November 2023 relaunch of SAA’s Johannesburg to Abidjan route,” Lamola said in a statement.
Born in Duncan Village in 1958, Mtshotshisa’s life was shaped by apartheid.
He joined the ANC underground and played a vital role in Radio Freedom, countering propaganda and mobilising support.
After returning to SA in 1991, he transitioned into public service, serving with distinction, including as ambassador to Ivory Coast.
The national flag is being flown at half-mast in the Eastern Cape.
Daily Dispatch
Ramaphosa declares special funeral for late ambassador Zolani Mtshotshisa
Image: Image: Facebook/Dirco
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special funeral category 2 for the late SA ambassador to Ivory Coast, Zolani Mtshotshisa, in recognition of his significant contributions to the liberation struggle and his service to a democratic SA.
This was at the request of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
The funeral service was held at the East London City Hall on Friday morning.
In a statement on Thursday, Mabuyane paid tribute to Eastern Cape-born Mtshotshisa.
“We honour his unwavering commitment to freedom, his courage during the struggle and his valuable contributions to a democratic South Africa,” he said.
Mabuyane extended condolences to Mtshotshisa’s family, friends and colleagues.
International relations and cooperation minister Ronald Lamola has expressed his sadness at Mtshotshisa’s passing.
Mtshotshisa died in a hospital in SA.
Lamola said Mtshotshisa was devoted to the maintenance of good political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties between SA and Ivory Coast.
“Mtshotshisa worked tirelessly to promote South Africa’s engagements with Ivory Coast, including facilitating the November 2023 relaunch of SAA’s Johannesburg to Abidjan route,” Lamola said in a statement.
Born in Duncan Village in 1958, Mtshotshisa’s life was shaped by apartheid.
He joined the ANC underground and played a vital role in Radio Freedom, countering propaganda and mobilising support.
After returning to SA in 1991, he transitioned into public service, serving with distinction, including as ambassador to Ivory Coast.
The national flag is being flown at half-mast in the Eastern Cape.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos