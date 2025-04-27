Politics

WATCH | Acting president Gwede Mantashe delivers keynote Freedom Day address

By TimesLIVE - 27 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Acting president Gwede Mantashe will on Sunday deliver the keynote address at the national Freedom Day commemoration event in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 National Freedom Day celebrations
Pope Francis' Funeral: LIVE from Vatican City - Natural sound only