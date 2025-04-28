Mabuyane noted that the government remained mindful of the recently announced reversal of the previously projected increase to VAT by 0.5% for the current 2025/26 financial year.
Daily Dispatch
Mabuyane announces plans to tackle youth unemployment
School, hospital infrastructure programmes also discussed at Freedom Day event
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says the provincial government is tackling the challenge of youth unemployment, which stands at a concerning 49%, by working to remove barriers to employment opportunities for young people.
Speaking at the Freedom Day commemoration in Matatiele, Mabuyane emphasised the need for TVET colleges to be capacitated and aligned with international best practices.
“In this endeavour, government must adequately capacitate and align our TVET colleges with international best practices, where cutting-edge technologies should drive innovation and design concepts,” he said.
The government also celebrated the 100th birthday of Alfred Nzo, the first democratic foreign affairs minister.
Mabuyane highlighted progress in the education department, saying that in Alfred Nzo East, three replacement schools — Mgomanzi Primary School, Ntukayi Senior Secondary School, and Stanford Primary School — are under construction and scheduled for completion during the current financial year.
OPINION | The government must play its part in tackling unemployment
Similarly, in Alfred Nzo West, three further replacement school projects — Magadla and Luphindo senior secondary schools and Prospect Primary School — are also due for completion this financial year.
“Additions to increase capacity at the Sive Special School for the Deaf here in Matatiele will also commence this financial year. Four schools will receive Grade R centres, with a further 15 school fencing projects earmarked for completion this year,” Mabuyane said.
A new turnkey project for Lutateni Senior Secondary School will start this year, including the construction of a new school at Silangwe Senior Secondary School in Mbhizana.
The entire investment at Alfred Nzo East is R437m, while Alfred Nzo West will involve infrastructure investment of R856m,” Mabuyane said.
He emphasised the provincial government’s aim to provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth and offer capital for young entrepreneurs to start businesses.
“A total of R17m has been set aside for 22 young people to buy business equipment,” he said.
“Forty-one beneficiaries of the Isiqalo Youth Fund are also completing their NQF level 5 small business management course.
“This government is serious not only about creating conditions for new private investments to flow into the Eastern Cape for much-needed jobs and economic growth.”
Eastern Cape records welcome drop in unemployment
Mabuyane noted that the government remained mindful of the recently announced reversal of the previously projected increase to VAT by 0.5% for the current 2025/26 financial year.
“While the final budget is expected to be finalised after a rigorous review of national priorities, the finance ministry has cautioned that public spending may have to be curtailed by R75bn over the next three years to compensate for the shortfall,” he said.
“We will endeavour to minimise any adverse affect on public programmes, particularly funding towards social assistance packages and critical front-line services.”
Regarding healthcare infrastructure development, Mabuyane highlighted that the Alfred Nzo health district has been designated as the pilot district for the health facilities maintenance initiative.
The district is implementing targeted programmes and projects to address facility maintenance and infrastructure improvements.
“The minor repairs, renovations, and refurbishments programme is a key intervention aimed at improving the condition of health facilities, creating dignified, safe, and functional environments for both patients and staff,” he said.
During the 2025/26 financial year, six clinics have been prioritised under this programme, with a collective allocation of R7m.
“Imizizi Clinic, St Patrick’s Gateway Clinic, Queen’s Mercy Clinic, and Ntabankulu Community Health Centre will benefit from improvements capped at R1m each,” he said.
“The Alfred Nzo health district will also roll out security upgrades and install renewable energy technology to enhance sustainability and operational resilience.”
Mabuyane mentioned that the interventions include minor capital projects at Nokatshile Clinic (R9m) and Mathubeni Clinic (R8.4), as well as a clean-up campaign at Ndela Clinic, AmaNtshangase Clinic, and Hlamandana Clinic with a combined investment of R7m.
Major upgrades are planned for two hospitals and a community healthcare centre, with phase one of the district hospital improvement project nearing contractual conclusion.
A planning budget has been set aside for the improvement of Nyaniso Clinic.
Mabuyane said the water and sanitation department had approved 12 projects through its water services infrastructure grant for implementation during the 2025/26 financial year.
In the previous financial year, Alfred Nzo district municipality received R87m to reduce backlogs and improve service sustainability.
Daily Dispatch
