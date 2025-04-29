Politics

Ailing ANC needs therapy — Mabuyane

We must fix our internal contradictions before the people fix us, premier tells members

By ASANDA NINI - 29 April 2025

While the country celebrated Freedom Day and 31 years of democratic rule, the party which ushered SA into the new political landscape, the ANC, “is not well” and has been likened to a patient “not responding to prescribed medication”...

