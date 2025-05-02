SACP defends move to go it alone in elections
But ANC’s Mabuyane warns decision could create unnecessary divisions, if done recklessly
While the SACP is adamant that it is all systems go as it forges ahead with plans to contest the 2026 local government elections outside its longtime alliance partner, the ANC, the majority party feels it would be a sad day as there would never be a strong ANC without the SACP. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.