Politics

SACP defends move to go it alone in elections

But ANC’s Mabuyane warns decision could create unnecessary divisions, if done recklessly

By ASANDA NINI - 02 May 2025

While the SACP is adamant that it is all systems go as it forges ahead with plans to contest the 2026 local government elections outside its longtime alliance partner, the ANC, the majority party feels it would be a sad day as there would never be a strong ANC without the SACP. ..

