ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called on party supporters to emulate the discipline of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and the loyalty of Kaizer Chiefs fans.
Addressing supporters during a by-election campaign in Freedom Park, Soweto, Mbalula praised the ZCC for its strict code of conduct, saying the ANC should be like that.
“There's a church I like called the ZCC,” he said. “The secretary here is a member of ZCC and I know he doesn't drink alcohol because members of this church don't touch alcohol. The ANC has to be like that.”
He drew parallels between the ZCC's discipline and the loyalty of Chiefs fans, citing the recent match between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates where Chiefs lost 2-1.
“It has to be like Kaizer Chiefs. Even if Chiefs are being beaten, its fans don't leave it. Have you seen a Chiefs fan leaving? Even if they were beaten just recently, they still have hope that next week they will meet in Durban [for the Nedbank Cup final].”
Listen to Mbalula:
LISTEN | Mbalula tells ANC supporters to be disciplined, like ZCC members and loyal Kaizer Chiefs fans
Journalist
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called on party supporters to emulate the discipline of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and the loyalty of Kaizer Chiefs fans.
Addressing supporters during a by-election campaign in Freedom Park, Soweto, Mbalula praised the ZCC for its strict code of conduct, saying the ANC should be like that.
“There's a church I like called the ZCC,” he said. “The secretary here is a member of ZCC and I know he doesn't drink alcohol because members of this church don't touch alcohol. The ANC has to be like that.”
He drew parallels between the ZCC's discipline and the loyalty of Chiefs fans, citing the recent match between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates where Chiefs lost 2-1.
“It has to be like Kaizer Chiefs. Even if Chiefs are being beaten, its fans don't leave it. Have you seen a Chiefs fan leaving? Even if they were beaten just recently, they still have hope that next week they will meet in Durban [for the Nedbank Cup final].”
Listen to Mbalula:
Mbalula expressed satisfaction with the ANC's performance in recent by-elections, where the party retained seats in Gauteng and the Northern Cape.
“I'm happy to come here and see members of the ANC focused on tasks, not gossiping with each other, working hard for our movement. They are working and winning by-elections in this region of Johannesburg. They're doing an excellent job. I'm going to sleep like a child. I'm privileged to be working with people who respect me and I respect them in return.”
He also cautioned members against infighting, emphasising the importance of unity and respect in the party.
“Let's stop doing things that are out of line, as if we are at war in the ANC — as if it's a battle of cats, we are scratching each other. Let's leave that.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos