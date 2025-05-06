POLL | Do you support the DA's Employment Equity Act challenge?

The DA is challenging the Employment Equity Amendment Act in court, arguing it discriminates unfairly and unconstitutionally.
The party is targeting section 15 of the act, which outlines requirements for employers to implement affirmative action measures to ensure suitably qualified individuals from historically disadvantaged groups — such as black South Africans and people with disabilities — have equal employment opportunities and are equally represented.
DA federal chair Helen Zille believes jobs should be awarded based on merit, not race.
“We don't want to have a country that continues to define everybody by their race and other biological attributes they don't have control over and make sure everyone understands their ability, opportunity and work ethic is what is going to get them to the top — not their race and not their political connections,” she said.
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth has expressed disappointment at the DA's challenge, accusing the party of sabotaging transformation goals and hindering progress towards equality and fairness in the workplace.
Image: Lulama Zenzile
