Meanwhile, the mayor delivered the state of the city address where he took stock of his progress in office and outlined his administration's strategic priorities for the coming months.
DA calls no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Dada Morero before state of the city address
Politics reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The DA in the City of Johannesburg will try to oust mayor Dada Morero.
Moments before Morero's state of the city address on Wednesday, the DA said it is fed up watching the country’s economic heart fall apart due to neglect.
They not only filed a no-confidence motion against the mayor but also speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, who is deployed by ActionSA.
If the motion succeeds, the ANC/ActionSA/EFF coalition that took over from ousted DA mayor Mpho Phalatse will collapse.
However, the blue party will have to convince its former allies the IFP and PA, who switched sides, to support the motion because they do not have the required numbers on their own.
DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku accused the governing coalition of bringing the local government machinery to a halt.
“Johannesburg deserves better. The mayor has failed the people. Instead of leading with integrity, his administration has been marked by mismanagement, patronage networks and a disturbing lack of transparency,” she said.
The speaker was equally to blame for the poor state of affairs, by failing to uphold her constitutional requirement to remain impartial, she said.
“Instead of ensuring fair and robust oversight, she has consistently shielded the mayor, undermining council's ability to hold the executive accountable. Her bias has stifled critical decision-making, suppressed legitimate scrutiny and eroded the democratic integrity of the council chamber.”
The DA alleged the speaker had protected ineffective officials and disregarded procedural fairness.
“The speaker's actions demonstrate she is no longer independent but a political ally of the mayor. Between the two of them, council has turned into a political playground while residents suffer the consequences of poor governance.
“The DA will not stand by while Johannesburg is hijacked by narrow political interests. We owe it to residents to fight for a council that works, a mayor who leads and a speaker who upholds the rules with fairness and impartiality,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.
Meanwhile, the mayor delivered the state of the city address where he took stock of his progress in office and outlined his administration’s strategic priorities for the coming months.
