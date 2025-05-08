Mashatile warns against abuse of state institutions ahead of ANC's 2027 conference

“I want to say, Honourable Malema, we will guard against that. So my advice to those who are going to conferences from any party, go and contest at the conference, don’t want somebody else to do some work for you, go there and convince the delegates that you are a suitable candidate to be elected,” said Mashatile.

“We will guard against any abuse of state institutions for party political interests. People get elected by branches; the power lies with the branches.”

He said he believed the NPA remained independent and impartial and that should [the party] identify abuse as the conference approaches, it will deal with it.

“As activists and elected public representatives we have no authority to interfere with their operations or use our justice system to pursue our personal political interests,” said Mashatile. “We will continue to condemn anyone who continues to use state institutions for their political interests or ambitions without fear or favour.”

Mashatile said as far as he was concerned those pursuing him for perjury in the case relating to an affidavit he deposed when he was running the ANC conference in the North West were running out of room.

He said with the Supreme Court of Appeals recently throwing their case out they were now left with few options to further pursue him, including the Constitutional Court.

“Of course, Honourable Malema wants to know because the ANC is going to a conference in 2027, ‘are we going to see more problems’, the leadership of the ANC as far as I know would be concerned if there was to be such eventuality and we will make sure that indeed we respect the laws,” said Mashatile.